The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has approved a P269.7 billion package of high impact programs.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the projects covered in the package are intended to advance infrastructure development to the country’s medium-term development goals of providing more high-quality jobs.

He said to boost tourism and address gaps in the healthcare system, the NEDA Board approved the Upgrade, Expansion, Operations, and Maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the Dialysis Center Project of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center under public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

Balisacan said the P4.5 billion Bohol-Panglao International Airport project was an unsolicited PPP project that aimed to increase the passenger capacity and improve the passenger experience at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

He added that the approved expansion project would expect to increase Bohol international airport’s maximum passenger from 2.5 million passengers per year at the start of project up to 3.9 million by the end of the project.

Balisacan said that the P392-million Dialysis Center Project of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center would address the need for more accessible and affordable hemodialysis treatment.

Balisacan stated that the P13.08 billion Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility–Second Additional Financing, which would provide the DPWH and DOTr with a better mode for financing and conducting project preparation activities.

Balisacan said that the NEDA Board confirmed the approval of the Green Economy Programme in the Philippines to be financed through a P3.62-billion grant from the European Union that would accomplish the Green Economy initiative by building the capacity of the national government, LGUs, and the private sector to mainstream and sustain green economy activities, enhance our circular economy, reduce waste and plastic, and increase energy efficiency and renewable energy deployment.

On the cost of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge project, Balisacan said that it would be increased to Php219.3 billion from P175.6 billion, and the implementation period would be extended to December 2029.

Balisacan said the NEDA Board approved changes to the cost, scope, and timeline of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit or Cebu BRT Project, with the updated project plan including mixed traffic sections from Bulacao-Talisay, SRP-Talisay, and IT Park-Talamban.

He said that because of the changes, the cost of the Cebu BRT project would be increased to P28.78 billion from P16.3 billion, with the implementation period also being extended until the end of December 2027, and the loan validity from AFD and World Bank also moved until September 2027.