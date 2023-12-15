The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) board approved on Thursday four high-impact projects.

The NEDA Board, on its 12th meeting, approved a P67.4 billion 23-kilometer four-lane road project designed to bypass the existing Dalton Pass in Central Luzon.

The project, to be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), is expected to facilitate the transport of people and essential goods and services within the region.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the masterplan has identified 53 class 1 projects that would be implemented in the short term, or projects to be completed by 2030; medium term, or those commencing in 2030 and to be completed by 2035; and long term, or projects commencing in 2035 and to be completed by 2045.

The NEDA Board also endorsed the proposed executive order extending until December 31, 2024 the reduced Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rates on selected commodities covered under Executive Order No. 10, series of 2022 including pork, corn and rice.

“The tariff rates for pork will remain at 15 percent in-quota and 25 percent out-quota; corn at 5 percent in-quota and 15 percent out-quota; and rice at 35 percent, for both in-quota and out-quota for the extended period. In addition, the NEDA Board also approved the recommendation of the Committee on Tariff-Related Matters to modify the review period for the tariff rate on coal from semestral to an annual basis,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan explained the tariff rates on pork, corn and rice would be reviewed on a semestral basis with the proposed extension of the reduced tariffs could help ensure an adequate supply of agricultural commodities and maintain stable and affordable prices thereby better managing potential inflationary pressures.

“We’ll also be able to encourage alternative supply to diversify the country’s market sources and establish a forward-looking trade policy that will allow effective and timely response to back for possible supply and price shocks brought about by major challenges such as the worsening African Swine Fever, or ASF, anticipated impact of the El Niño phenomenon and continuous increases in commodity prices in the world market,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said the NEDA Board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., approved the eight-point action agenda of the Department of Health (DOH) medium-term strategy for the health sector from 2023 to 2028, aligned with the Philippine Development Plan and the Universal Health Care program.

“It takes into consideration the current health outcome, lessons that can help improve our health systems as exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the Mandanas-Garcia ruling,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan added that the NEDA Board received updates and previously approved PPP project: the University of the Philippines General Hospital or UP-PGH Cancer Center Public-Private Partnership Project; Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension Project; and, the solicited proposal to rehabilitate, operate, expand and transfer of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) PPP Project.

Also discussed were the upgrade, expansion, operation and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport; the Dialysis Center PPP Project for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; and, the upgrade, expansion, operation and maintenance for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

Balisacan said the negotiations between the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the original proponents had commenced in November 2023 and the contract of award would be expected to take place between August 2024 and May 2025.

“This year is all about laying the groundwork and establishing the foundation to achieve our development goals,” Balisacan said.

“As we conclude this year, we are committed to sustaining our efforts to place vital programs and projects that will enhance connectivity, generate high quality employment through investments and significantly improve the living standards for every Filipino,” Balisacan said.