Nearly all rape complaints involve minors, per PNP records

P/Maj. Mhardie Azares, spokesperson of the city police, said Tuesday that rape is the highest crime that has been perpetrated in Puerto Princesa at the start of the third quarter.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has received at least 13 rape complaints, with all except for one case involving a minor, between July to November this year.

Although unable to show the comparison for the same period last year, Azares said that of the number, seven were committed in rural barangays and the rest in urban areas.

He said rape is the highest crime committed, followed by murder and homicide.

“Simula July hanggang November ngayong taon mayroon tayong naitalang 13 na rape cases dito sa Puerto Princesa, seven dito sa rural area, six sa urban areas. Hindi nagkakalayo ang bilang nila,” said Azares.

“Ito ang pinaka-prevelent case natin dito sa city kung saan sinusundan ng murder na may nine at nine din ang homicide for the period of July to November,” he added.

Azares said some of the rape cases in rural villages were incest involving the relatives of the victims. Those in urban areas were perpetrated by friends of the victims mostly during drinking sessions.

He said this was what they have learned during their assessment and validation.

“During our regular enhanced managing police operation assessment and validation, nakita natin doon na yong mga rape incident na nangyari sa urban areas ay usually committed siya through ano… yong modus na tropa-tropa. Karamihan sa mga boarding house… yong mga kabataan makikipag-inuman sa mga kapwa ano… kapag may tama na, ayon mangyayari na ang rape,” he said.

“Sa mga rural areas naman, ang karaniwang nangyayari sa rape ay yong kapamilya nila, yong either uncle, magulang, mga kasama sa bahay [ang suspek]. Yong mga nasa isang bubong lang sila na mga walang division ang bahay karaniwan. Kasi mga liblib na lugar na ang mga ito,” Azares added.

Azares said far-flung barangays are hard to reach by their crime prevention activities that is why they are stepping up their strategies.

Azares said in the following days, they will be doing house-to-house visitations to increase awareness against the crime of rape.

“Sa ngayon ang target ng PNP para mabawasan ang rape cases sa lungsod ay magkaroon ng house-to-house visitation at awareness campaign doon sa mga suspect to be. Usually, ang mga target na natin ngayon ay mga lalaki na kinakausap para ma-avoid nila ang mga ganitong violation against women and children,” he said.

He said they are focusing on the male members of every household to prevent them from becoming crime perpetrators.