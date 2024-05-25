A partnership agreement to improve power infrastructure for supply reliability in the province has been signed in Manila by the National Electrification Administration, the Maharlika Investment Corporation, and the Palawan Electric Cooperative.

National Electrification Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda led the signing of the partnership on May 23 with Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), represented by President and CEO Rafael Consing Jr., and Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), headed by General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida.

The endeavor strives to stabilize Palawan’s electricity supply, which is critical for overcoming the obstacles that currently restrict its appeal as an investment destination.

The province suffers a number of power concerns, including growing electricity bills. In Palawan, residential electricity rates have risen to more than ₱16/kWh as of May 2024, with further increases expected.

The surge in electricity costs is due to the expiration of existing power supply agreements and the need to form new ones under emergency conditions, which do not include subsidies.

This is worsened by the ageing distribution system. Many of the province’s power lines are old, and a large number of connections are not properly insulated. This lack of insulation raises the likelihood of faults and outages, especially during inclement weather, when wind and rain can inflict physical damage to wires.

“Actually, we started this in the island of Mindoro. Today, we formalized another milestone as the MIC will likewise invest heavily in the island of Palawan,” Almeda said.

“For decades, Palawan has been one of our country’s best jewels for tourism. The island itself is a gateway to the world for Philippines’s beauty. Thus, much pressure has been placed on its local leaders,” he added, as he thanked 2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez for being the prime mover in pressuring him to find a solution into the province’s situation.

He said he believes that Palawan could contribute to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), just like how Alvarez has been telling him.

Almeda noted that it was fortuitous that Maharlika stepped in to offer a solution aimed at enhancing the quality and reliability of electricity in Palawan.

Given this, he said NEA has been working “diligently” to mobilize resources reach the unserved and underserved areas in the country.

According to the six-page agreement, Maharlika will undertake comprehensive studies to evaluate the current electrical system in Palawan and identify potential improvements.

MIC has the option to finance these upgrades, depending on the availability of funds and in alignment with its investment strategies and risk management protocols.

PALECO, for its part, is committed to providing comprehensive support for the implementation of the understanding agreement. This includes offering technical and operational expertise and granting access to relevant data and information to its partners.

“This memorandum of understanding will unite capabilities and resources to develop action plans and strategies, ensuring energy security in Palawan province,” he said.

“Paleco will further enhance its distribution services to guarantee affordable and reliable electricity in its coverage area,” he added.

He stressed that NEA expects the full cooperation of Paleco, as well as its board of directors to realize the shared objective.

Consing stated that the agreement signifies their shared vision and commitment to empowering Palawan through strategic investments and enhanced power infrastructure.

“Today, we will embark on a transformative journey to strengthen Palawan’s electricity grid. A journey that promises to uplift communities, boost tourism, and unlock the full economic potential of this magnificent region,” said Consing.

In addition, he said that by allocating funds towards the advancement of Palawan’s power grid development plan, which includes the establishment of transition lines in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas and their subsequent integration into the national grid, they are not only initiating a new phase of economic expansion but also fulfilling MIC’s obligation to attain fair profits while stimulating socio-economic progress.

Alameda indicated that by the third quarter of this year, they will have a well-defined strategy and comprehensive plans for future actions, including a technical study and financial model to determine feasibility.

Professor Wally del Mundo, the creator of the project design, stated that Maharlika is exploring financing options for a self-sufficient loop in the southern area of Palawan, with plans for Puerto Princesa to establish a central hub for distributing electrical load, along with a separate area in the northern region.

“Currently, in Palawan, there is a kind of line at 69 kilovolts, and if there’s a fault in that, the entire Palawan really loses electricity,” he said, noting that they could all stand by themselves.

This means that the project will simulate or approach the level of reliability that the Luzon grid has without waiting for it to set up in Palawan.

“Financial feasibility is our next major step and then the development in constructions,” Del Mundo said.