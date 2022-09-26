- Advertisement by Google -

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has finally chosen a new general manager (GM) for the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) after a protracted hiring process that lasted nearly five years.

NEA’s choice, according to PALECO board chair Jeffrey Tan-Endriga in a text message to Palawan News, is electrical engineer Rez Contrivida, who is expected to assume office this last week of September or the first week of October.

Endriga said Contrivida got the position after the final phase of evaluation. However, the NEA’s board of administrators (BOA) has not yet “formally” forwarded it to the electric cooperative.

“I was informed that Engr. (Rez) Contrivida got [the] position, reaction from NEA BOA on the interview,” he said.

Contrivida is one of three PALECO contenders for the GM position, which has been open since 2018. Engr. Gonzalo Ong and Engr. Allan Cruz are the other candidates.

After retiring in 2018, the previous general manager Ric Zambales left the position open.

“No need na [ng deliberation], we already know Engr. Rez and his capability to lead the operation but we need to support him all the way, especially the MCO (members-owners-consumers),” he said.

Endriga previously claimed that the electric cooperative’s ability to hire more employees is restricted by the lack of a general manager.

Since 2018, the management and staff of PALECO have been overseen by acting general managers (AGMs) sent by NEA and officers-in-charge general managers (GMs).

