May 08, 2021

NEA designates new PALECO manager

By Rachel Ganancial | May 8, 2021 at 9:00 pm

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has designated a new acting general manager (AGM) upon an order released by the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

Bienvenida Tongol from NEA has replaced Engr. Ferdinand Pontillas, who was designated as officer-in-charge (OIC-GM) in August 2020, after the recall order of then acting general manager Engr. Nelson Lalas.

The electric cooperative said that the order of designating Tongol as the new AGM of PALECO came from the NEA.

In a text message on Saturday, chairman Jeffrey Tan-Endriga said Tongol assumed the post as AGM last Monday, May 3.

Pontillas will return to the corporate planning division where he served as manager before assuming the position as OIC in 2020, as per the memorandum order released.

