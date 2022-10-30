President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the Emergency National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Full Council Meeting for Severe Tropical Storm Paeng on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

During the meeting, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recommended to the President the declaration of a National State of Calamity for a period of one (1) year. This is due to the effects, damages, and projected impacts of STS ‘Paeng’. The declaration will also allow acceptance of offers of international assistance based on needs.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has placed the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao under a state of calamity due to massive flooding caused by STS Paeng. Their current need is clean drinking water for which the Chief Executive committed to immediately delivering bottled water and providing water purifiers.

Moreover, Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu reported that 28 of 36 municipalities and 309 of 508 barangays are affected by this weather disturbance. A total of 83,326 families are also reported to be affected. Meanwhile, Maguindanao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) reported 40 deaths, 31 wounded/injured and 10 still missing.

Various areas were also reported to be flooded while some roads and bridges are not passable.

NDRRMC Executive Director Usec Raymundo B Ferrer also showed the breakdown of the initial effects of Paeng in the country. P55 million worth of damage to agriculture was reported in Regions VI and XII while fishing boats and vehicles were also reported damaged in Regions XII and BARMM.

On the other hand, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo reported that around 1,150 families have been evacuated and at least P462,872 cash aid has been distributed to affected areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also assured that the government has available overall relief resources of P1.5 billion with P450.2 million standby funds and a quick response fund (QRF).

A total of 74,315 Family-Food Packs (FFPs) are also on standby of which 43,486 are in National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City while 30,829 FFPs are at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Mandaue City. (KAA – PIA CPSD)

About Post Author