The National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP), led by Lt. Gen. Ferdinand Cartujano, paid a courtesy visit to the provincial government of Palawan today, February 12.

Their visit is in line with the Educational Enhancement Program of NDCP students composed of Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy.

The NDCP delegates were briefed on Palawan’s security, peace and order, and public safety situation.

“We would like to thank the government of Palawan for this briefing… Palawan will always be a part of our learning, especially in line with the contribution in national security and defense,” Dr. Alan Lachica, Dean, College of NDCP, said.

He added that the activity provides the NDCP students the opportunity to interact with key stakeholders in their focus areas and identify key challenges and prospects for development and national security.

Meanwhile, Gov. V. Dennis Socrates was represented by Atty. Lara Mae Cacal, Deputy Director of Peace and Order Program, Bantay Palawan P/Gen. Reynaldo Jagmis (Ret) and Atty. Vicente Escala of Provincial Legal Office.