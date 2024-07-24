The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved Tuesday a measure urging the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to provide additional funds for the application of the certificate of ancestral domain title (CADT) for Sitio Maria Hangin, Barangay Bugsuk in the town of Balabac.

Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) and Ex-Officio Board Member Arnel Abrina principally authored Resolution No. 530-24, which aims to help Mplbog and Cagayanen residents of Maria Hangin claim their ancestral land. His co-authors were board members Al-Nashier Ibba ang Ariston Arzaga.

Abria said the NCIP has funds for this purpose, covering up to 30% of the total expenses, with the remaining cost to be covered by the CADT applicant.

“As far as I know, mayroong counterpart na 30 percent ang NCIP, then ‘yong ibang funds ay manggagaling na doon sa CADT applicant,” said Abrina.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, on the other hand, suggested that representatives from the NCIP, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) be summoned to a meeting of the Committee on Indigenous and Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) to clarify the current status of the area and its residents.

“Pwede bang ipatawag natin ang NCIP, maging ang DAR or DENR na may kinalaman dito? Yong mga ahensiya lang muna ng pamahalaan, huwag muna natin i-involve ‘yong iba pang parties sa usapin na ito para lang ma-update tayo kung ano ba talaga yong kasalukuyang sitwasyon,” stated Maminta.

In a separate resolution, Abrina also requested that the NCIP expedite the CADT application process for the ancestral land in question.

“Sa tingin ko kasi, sa sobrang dami ng mga CADT applications dito sa buong probinsiya—mayroon tayong 153 pending CADT applications—kaya gumawa tayo ng resolusyon para partikular ma-expedite ang application ng tribung Molbog at Cagayanen dyan mismo sa ancestral domain sa Brgy. Bugsuk, partikular sa Sitio Maria Hangin,” Abrina explained.

This action by the Provincial Board was a response to recent tensions in the area, where armed men from a private company reportedly invaded the island and attempted to displace the indigenous peoples who have long inhabited it.