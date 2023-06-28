The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in MIMAROPA has suspended the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process of Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) pending an investigation into alleged violations in the process through which the mining company obtained its FPIC.

According to NCIP MIMAROPA Memorandum 206-2003 issued on June 20, the suspension was a response to complaints lodged by the Palawan Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) of the BICAMM (Barongbarong, Iplan, Calasaguen, Aribungos, Mambalot, Maasin) Ancestral Domain in Brooke’s Point. These complaints include allegations of bribery, with INC purportedly offering P300.00 to individuals to sign the resolution.

The commission has also identified three violations attributed to Ipilan Nickel Corporation and received four requests from the Pala’wan ICCs of BICAMM.

Bribery, which involves the promise of money, privilege, benefit, or reward, including donations, by the applicant to the host community, is a violation of Section 65 of NCIP Administrative Order 3, series of 2012, or the Revised Guidelines on FPIC and related processes of 2012.

NCIP MIMAROPA regional director Dr. Mary Grace Pascua briefly explained in the memorandum that the “deferment [of the process] is done to prevent irreparable injury to the Pala’wan ICCs/IPs.”

Pascua had previously issued a memorandum to the team that conducted the FPIC, led by NCIP Provincial Director Atty. Jansen Jontilla, instructing them to respond to the accusations raised by the IP community within 10 days.

Additionally, the NCIP has formed a validation team tasked with verifying the documents submitted by the appellant party and addressing the allegations.