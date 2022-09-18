- Advertisement by Google -

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) seeks to operationalize the 11 Building Blocks in approximately 1,500 ancestral domains in just a span of 10 years.

In an interview, NCIP Chairperson Allen Capuyan explained that this is through a proposal which targets to empower Indigenous Peoples (IPs) communities and inform them on their legal rights based on Republic Act 8371.

“With 1,000 ancestral domains and 500 ancestral lands over the country, what have we accomplished? We are still at 25 percent. Does this mean that we still need to wait for another 75 years?” Capuyan stressed.

He added that the proposal will fast-track various activities towards resilient, relevant and responsive IP communities.

On another note, Capuyan emphasized the role of inter-agency collaboration in addressing the burning issues of tribal communities.

“Our activities on ‘Healing Reconciliation and Operationalizing the 11 Building Blocks in the Ancestral Domain in support of Executive Order 70” are important to level the understanding of our government agencies so that they can provide solutions to current issues of IPs based on their mandate,” he said.

The chairperson noted that this is Phase One of their initiative while Phase Two involves activities in ancestral domains.

Capuyan also addressed IP communities and encouraged them to unite in promoting and preserving their history and culture. He added that different government programs are available to help them sustain peace and development in their communities. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)

