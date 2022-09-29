- Advertisement by Google -

The NCCC Supermarket has relaunched its GoGreen Campaign in all of its branches across the country, bolstering its initiative to cut the use of plastics in shopping.

NCCC Supermarket’s area operations manager, Richard Cantomayor, stated that the mall has already recorded 11,431 transactions since the campaign’s relaunch in September. He went on to say that they want to encourage local shoppers to use less plastic, such as plastic bags, by reintroducing the eco bags every Tuesday.

It is also the supermarket’s way of expressing support for City Ordinance 993, also known as the Single-Use Plastic and Styrofoam Regulation.

“Ang plastic-free shopping ay gusto natin ipagpatuloy sa lahat ng NCCC branches–hangga’t maaari, help us say no to single-use plastics” he said.

To encourage more shoppers to use reusable bags and baskets, those using them may be entered into an electronic raffle. It is the mall’s way of thanking customers while also helping to protect the environment.

On eco bag day, the NCCC Supermarket also partnered with Unilever to provide shopping freebies to participating customers. Unilever also uses “eco-clean technology” in its products and packaging to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Alam naman natin ngayon that the environmental problems are getting more disturbing, eventually ang next generation ang maaapektuhan nito if we are not gonna take actions right now– If we will use Breeze, gumagamit tayo ng products that cares for our laundry needs and to our environment as well,” Janna Mutalib, NCCC Supermarket marketing manager said.

Atty. Carlo Gomez, chief of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), lauded the NCCC Supermarket’s initiative to begin the practice of using reusable bags.

He also witnessed the NCCC Corporation’s active involvement in environmental protection during his time on the company’s legal team.

He also cited that the use of eco bags in Puerto Princesa has reduced the city’s plastic bag collection by 40%.

“It’s no surprise for me nitong pag-launch ng GoGreen dahil talagang nasa linya ng NCCC ang protection sa environment. We encourage everyone to minimize the use of single-use plastic. Napakaganada sa NCCC na nauna sila dito sa kanilang institusyon,” he said.

Gomez also advocated for the continuous implementation of segregation in order to practice recycling and make better use of some waste materials.

