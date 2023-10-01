Some 100 female students from Irawan National High School attended an outreach program on personal hygiene and women’s health on Friday, as part of an initiative by NCCC Supermarket in collaboration with the Johnson & Johnson company.

The #WalangDuda Campus Tour held a program at Irawan NHS where they promoted female personal hygiene with Modess.

The program was attended by Senior Operations Manager Richard Cantomayor, Marketing Manager Janna Mutalib, and representatives of NCCC Supermarket. The reigning Miss Puerto Princesa, Blessie Joy Bagona, served as the host.

Mutalib delivered a talk to Grade 7 and 8 students, debunking common myths surrounding menstruation.

The students also participated in mini-games and a true-false trivia competition themed around women’s health and personal hygiene, with Modess All Night Cottony Soft Pads as giveaways and prizes.

Cantomayor stated that the campus tour was part of several outreach programs that NCCC Supermarket has planned over the next two weeks.