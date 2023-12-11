NCCC Supermarket in Palawan facilitated the Mom Squad holiday gathering on Friday, December 8, with a mini-raffle draw, offering redeemable Christmas goodies and toys for mallgoers and children, and introducing a rewards program that provides special shopping benefits exclusively to women with children up to 12 years old.

Faith Tamayo, a Palaweña influencer from Faith Diaries, hosted the raffle draw. As a mother of two, Tamayo is intimately familiar with the challenges and joys of parenting.

The focus of her presentation was the Momsquad Rewards program. Initially launched at the main NCCC Mall in Davao in 2020, this initiative caters to mothers with children up to twelve years old. It offers a range of shopping perks at NCCC Supermarket, including exclusive discounts, rewards points, and freebies related to infant and childcare.

A notable feature of the program is an express lane exclusively for member mothers, streamlining their shopping experience.

Janna Mutalib, marketing manager for NCCC Supermarket, noted that the Momsquad program was created after NCCC noticed that its most frequent shoppers were mothers who brought their children in tow to the supermarket.

“Nagkaroon kami ng Mommy Convention nung nilaunch namin nung 2018, and then we were able to capture yung group of mommies na very active sa social media so we recognized their feedback took note of what they enjoyed shopping for, and when they shop kasama nila mga kids nila,” she said.

“That’s why we have the mommy lane,” Mutalib said, further adding that Lane 7 is the designated lane for card-carrying members in the supermarket.

Mutalib said that Palawan’s Momsquad program would also hold outreach programs for the local community and exclusive shopping bonuses in NCCC available for members starting 2024.