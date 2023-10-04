NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Alaska, held the Alaga School Caravan on Monday at Mauricio Reynoso Sr. Elementary School in Brgy. Bancao-Bancao to encourage the growth and development of school children.

Approximately 100 Grade 1 students from the school attended the event, which took place in their school gymnasium at 10 a.m. During the event, the students participated in various mini-games, including hephep hooray, a bottle flip game, and a longest line game, where they competed to see who could say the word “Alaska” the longest. The winner, who held it for nine seconds, received prizes of Alaska powdered milk.

Percival De Guzman, Principal III at Mauricio Reynoso Sr. Elementary School, acknowledged the support of their external stakeholders in promoting the health and well-being of the school children.

“Napakalaking tulong din itong ganitong programa ng NCCC Supermarket dahil nakakadagdag ito sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan ng mga bata. Alam naman po natin na isang factor sa pag-aaral ng bata ay dapat healthy sila,” said De Guzman.

All the school children were given gift bags filled with Alaska Fresh Milk, Alaska Fortified Powdered Milk, small bottles of Alaska’s flavored fruity yogurt, and an Alaska Choco juice box, at the end of the ceremony.

This activity was the fourth of NCCC Supermarket’s series of community outreach programs for this quarter.