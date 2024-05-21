NCCC Malls Palawan hosted the 21st Kanegosyo Congress at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum from May 17-18. The Congress featured products from 47 partner stores and locally made goods from municipalities across Palawan, courtesy of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan.

The Kanegosyo Congress is a program organized by NCCC Malls, where their product partners showcase their merchandise at retail prices. Additionally, they offer special packages, prizes, raffles, and giveaways exclusively available during the Congress.

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron made a surprise appearance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 17 after learning about the event taking place at the coliseum.

“Nagulat ako, di ko alam na ganito pala dito, ang ganda pala nito. Kaya humihingi ako ng write up sa kanila dahil may score ang economy natin dito sa Puerto Princesa. Mga manufacturer ito, hindi ordinaryong seller, kaya nakakamura yung mga kababayan natin,” he said.

Bayron said that the Congress was another reflection of the recent economic boom of Puerto Princesa City, which was marked by the Philippine Statistics Authority as the highest in all the regions outside of the National Capital Region, at a growth rate of 14.7% since 2022.

The Kanegosyo Congress had games and giveaways per booth, with some opening up a raffle draw or an extra product after a minimum amount purchased, or freebies- such as the GCash store giving a chance to win merchandise after showing receipts of P 1,000 spent buying from the Kanegosyo stalls.

Actor Jake Ejercito graced the event as well on May 17, serenading the shoppers after a day of frenzy shopping. He was present during the tail end of NCCC Palawan’s awarding ceremony for the best customers per department in the year 2023, given at Palawan Uno Hotel.

These NCCC Supermarket awardees were Jonathan Ladica, Lua Khanum Hagedorn, Rex Socrates, Adoracion Juanich, Cauayan Island Resort, Yolinda Echague, Mayflor Dasalla, Venus Chiquito, Rodolfo Samson, and Chelo Perez.

The awardees for the NCCC Department store were Garry Montejo, Shyrine Dasco, Marielle Portia Dorothy Kho, Irish Corinne Tana, Ronnie Flores, and Rebecca Cea.

The Bread Factory 2024 awardees were Andrea Fajardo, Merry June Molid, and Rachel Galve, while HB1 Pharmacy 2024 awardees included Yolinda Echague Wilma Inriquez, and LaMedica Pharma.

Present during the award ceremony were NCCC Supermarket’s Operations Manager Peejay Capiña, and NCCC Supermarket’s Senior Vice-President, Tjader Regis who gave the welcome message for the awardees and commended their work in supporting and promoting sari-sari stores and MSMEs.

Regis noted that there was a big change in Palawan since the last time he had visited.

“I was here in 2022, parang standstill lahat, pandemic and bagyo. Even the mountainsides, I could see from the aircraft parang sinugatan yung mga bundok. It was a very hard time, including for us since we have Dos Palmas resort also, and other resorts were closing. Maganda na makita sila ngayon na buhay na naman, a lot more tourists are coming, kaya maganda sa mga kanegosyo natin na makabangon,” he said.

Pasasalamat through good times and bad nagtutulungan kami and we’re happy to see also the same faces that means nasusustain nila yung Negosyo nila so that’s very important for us na nasususain ang n egosyo kasi we’re all growing together so hopefully everybody gets through and recovers, and grows some more.

Regis was grateful to see the same faces during the awarding ceremony, as it meant that these people- most of home were storeowners who bought in bulk- had sustained their businesses. He noted that this was a sign of recovery, and hoped that the economic situation would improve as time goes on.

“Sana wag silang magsawa, (…) we really strive to add value in our NCCC branches. We don’t only bring products from outside, we also bring community products to NCCC. Pag may produkto yung Palaweño, gusto rin namin na makita ng tao iyon.”