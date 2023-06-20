The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday announced the filing of criminal charge against two women who owned up to robbing and killing their employer, an 85-year old widow inside her house in a Parañaque suburb last month.

In a statement, the NBI – Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) named the two as Julie Ann Navarro and Rovelyn Canete. They have been charged with robbery with homicide.

The two were nabbed after an investigation was sought by the victim’s sibling Telesforo P. Hernando on the death of his sister, Noemi H. Dacuycuy, an 85-year-old widow who was brutally murdered inside her residence at El Grande Avenue, BF Homes, Parañaque City last May 4, 2023.

Another househelp, Ronald Roxas had earlier been cleared of involvement in the crime.

The NBI investigation showed that the two women, who were lovers had earlier been caught by the victim stealing money from her using an ATM she entrusted to them. The transaction records of the victim’s ATM card revealed withdrawals at the time of victim’s death.

NBI-AOTCD was able to gather evidence showing that the two made the withdrawals using the victim’s missing ATM card. (PNA)