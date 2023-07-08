The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) finds itself embroiled in controversy as a video of a “sexy dance” performed at one of its events goes viral, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens.

The NBI’s decision to feature scantily clad female dancers, engaging in suggestive moves during its command conference, has sparked public outrage and raised concerns about the agency’s professionalism and appropriateness.

Senator JV Ejercito joined the chorus of disapproval, expressing his dismay over the NBI’s choice of entertainment during a virtual press briefing on Friday, July 7.

He characterized the decision as inappropriate, immoral, and unworthy of an official function. Senator Ejercito called into question the judgment of the NBI leadership, highlighting the need for accountability and swift action.

“Alam mo nung pinadala mo sa akin ang video di rin ako makapaniwala. Inappropriate, immoral di karapat dapat” Ejercito stated.

In response to the mounting criticism, NBI has issued a public apology, acknowledging the circulating video and committing to investigate the incident.

NBI Director Medardo de Lemos, in a separate press briefing, expressed regret over the incident and vowed to conduct a thorough inquiry to determine those responsible for the misbehavior.

“We are conducting an investigation into the incident, including who extended the invitation, brought in the dancers, and who allowed them to perform at the NBI socials. We’ll never tolerate indecency in the agency,” De Lemos said

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) also weighed in on the controversy, acknowledging that the performance of the female dancers during the NBI event was a misjudgment and a lack of awareness on the part of the organizing team.

DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano described the incident as regrettable and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to understand what transpired.

“It’s a misjudgment, lack of awareness and sensitivity, and we will have to investigate as to what happened in this case,” he stated

The DOJ also urged the NBI to take this opportunity to review their protocols, reinforce professionalism, and ensure that such incidents do not tarnish the organization’s integrity and reputation as the country’s premier investigating arm.