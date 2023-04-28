(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a farmer on charges of rape and molestation of two minors in Barangay Manlag, El Nido.

The accused, 47-year-old Alfredo Bonares Aquino, alias Abon, was charged with sexually assaulting two young victims aged five and twelve years old.

Aquino had been serving time at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) for a murder conviction, having been imprisoned for 14 years. He was released in 2018.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundian-Dilig of Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect is now in police custody and will be facing charges of seven counts of statutory rape under Paragraph (1) (D), Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, and acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 in relation to violation of Section 5 (B) of R.A NO 7610.

