NBI arrests complainant’s ex-boyfriend for spreading sex videos

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents on Monday arrested a 26-year-old male resident of Barangay Bacungan in Puerto Princesa City facing complaints of rape and various sexual abuses filed by his former girlfriend.

The suspect, identified as John Paul Cabanag, was arrested in a motel in Barangay San Manuel in an entrapment operation.

According to the complainant, Cabanag had been distributing to some of her friends videos of their private intimate acts he took without her consent. She claimed that Cabanag had been screen-recording their video calls without her knowledge.

“Karamihan sa mga video ay talagang hindi ko alam. Nakita ko doon na karamihan ay screen recorder, kaya wala talaga akong alam na may ganoon. Lately kasi, kapag nagagalit siya, gusto niya na nagvi-video call kami. Pinapakita niya sa akin na nagsasarili siya,” she said in an interview Friday.

She added that she had been trying to end her relationship with Cabanag who she said threatened to harm her and to commit suicide if she left him.

“Tinakot niya ako na ilalabas niya ang mga video namin. Late ko na nalaman na meron pala. Tumindi nang tumindi, pati mga kaibigan ko na-chat niya para lang magkaroon ako ng takot para sumunod sa kanya,” she said.

The suspect will be facing charges of rape, violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act, and the Anti-Violence Against Woment and their Children (VAWC) Act.

In a separate interview on Monday, Cabanag admitted that he had sent screenshots of the videos only to the victim’s best friend and to her new boyfriend.

“Gusto ko lang kasi gumanti sa kanya. Nainggit ako sa mga lalaking kausap niya,” Cabanag said.

He also denied that he had been threatening the victim about spreading their videos.

“Hindi ko naman siya pinipilit. Hindi ko naman sinabi na kung hindi ka magpapakita ngayon, isesend ko [ang mga video], wala akong sinabi na ganoon,” he explained.

“Siguro takot kasi siya, gusto niya talagang itigil [ang relasyon]. Dati niya pa gustong itigil,” he added.