The Philippine Navy’s BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) rescued Thursday a fishing vessel from Occidental Mindoro that overturned in the seas of Cauayan Island in the island town of Cuyo during a marine patrol mission in the area.

The FF151 assisted in the rescue of FB Prince Edge 1 after the Maritime Situational Awareness Center-W (MSACW) received a call on the morning of December 28 from a concerned fisherman, according to a press release issued by the office of Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST) commander Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor.

The informant, a boat captain of another fishing boat, reported that the vessel overturned and that the crew members were stranded on two small motorboats. Skippered by a certain Ronnie Vargas, FB Prince Edge 1 allegedly capsized on December 27 owing to poor weather.

Some of the crew members of FB Prince Edge 1 from San Jose, Occidental Mindoro can be seen receiving medical care aboard the BRP Antonio Luna. (Photo courtesy of Naval Forces West)

Eventually, its crew safely landed on Manamoc Island, which is part of Cuyo. MSAC-W immediately contacted NAVFORWEST to request help and rescue operations.

BRP Antonio Luna, which is engaged in maritime patrol mission at the time, was tasked to rescue and retrieve the crew of FB Prince Edge 1 from Manamoc Island on December 30, 2021, and thereafter transporting the entire crew to their hometown of San Jose town in Occidental Mindoro.

At present, all 35 crew members are being cared for and are having medical examinations on board the BRP Antonio Luna. Additionally, while awaiting their arrival in Mindoro, FF151 personnel offered food and clean clothing to the whole crew of the ill-fated fishing boat.