Navy’s 2nd frigate BRP Antonio Luna to arrive in February

BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), the second frigate acquired by the Philippine Navy (PN), is expected to arrive in the country in February 2021 after passing the sea acceptance trials done in Ulsan, South Korea last week.

In a statement, the Navy said the acceptance trial started on December 14 until December 18.

Philippine Navy Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC) Rear Adm. Alberto Carlos said BRP Antonio Luna passed the series of warfare capability demonstrations and was declared compliant with the agreed technical specifications.

“FF151 is 95% complete at this time. All machinery and combat systems were subjected to test procedures as stipulated in the contract and were observed to be working properly. More importantly, I’m happy to announce that FF151 passed the prescribed standards and procedures,” Carlos said in the statement.

He said that upon completion rating of 100 percent, the FF151 is set to its re-docking and delivery in the country in early 2021.

The Philippines has acquired two frigates from the Republic of Korea made by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), which also donated the Pohang-class warship BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39) which conducted a “Show the Flag” pride mission activity in Puerto Princesa City in November 2019.

The first frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), was delivered and commissioned to the Philippine Navy this year.

According to the Philippine Navy, FF151 is a modern naval warship capable of surface, sub-surface, air, and electronic warfare using state-of-the-art electronic sensors, long-range missiles, acoustic guided torpedoes, and an embarked anti-submarine helicopter.

