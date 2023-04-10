The Naval Forces West (NFW) has announced that it will be conducting its PN Mobile Recruitment-Palawan from April 11–13, 2023, at the Palawan State University Gymnasium in Tiniguiban Heights, Puerto Princesa City.

The recruitment event aims to seek applicants who meet the necessary qualifications for the Naval Officer Candidate Course (NOCC) and Seaman Basic Course (SBC).

Applicants for the NOCC must have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in a technical course, be between the ages of 21 and 28, have a minimum height of 5 feet, and have no tattoos. In addition, they must be unmarried and childless.

Applicants for SBC, meanwhile, must be K–12 graduates with an NCII certificate issued by TESDA. At the time of enlistment, they must be between 18 and 26 years old, at least 5 feet tall, unmarried, childless, and have no tattoos.

The NFW reminded applicants to bring their originals and photocopies of the initial requirements. These include 1×1 and 2×2 pictures with a white background, a black and blue ballpoint pen, a long brown envelope, a long folder, and a Mongol 2 pencil. They are also advised to bring their vaccination card or valid ID and wear proper attire, which includes a round-neck white t-shirt, maong pants that must be tucked in with rubber shoes, and a proper haircut.

The recruitment event aims to attract individuals who possess the necessary skills and potential to join the Naval Forces West.

This gives people who want to follow their dreams and serve their country through the military a chance to do both.

