Philippine Navy personnel aboard BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) rescued a family of six whose motor banca was on the brink of sinking off the coast of Ulugan Bay in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City, on Easter Sunday.

A report from the Western Command (WESCOM) said the crew of PS17 were aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) and were conducting ship-to-shore logistics run in preparation for the vessel’s deployment to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when they spotted the motor banca, which was about to sink.

After spotting the sinking motor banca, the crew on board the RHIB immediately provided assistance and rescued the five adults and a child on board. The distressed passengers were evacuated to safety while the motor banca was salvaged and towed securely to the shore of Brgy. Macarascas.

The senior citizen and the child, along with another passenger, were brought to PS17’s sickbay for medical attention.

Fortunately, the latest report confirms that all six passengers of the distressed motor banca are now safe and out of harm’s way.

