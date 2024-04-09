The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended a member of the Philippine Navy in an entrapment operation two days ago at a motel in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City.

This followed allegations that he threatened to share sensitive videos with a teacher who was in a relationship with him.

Alias A, a 56-year-old petty officer in the Navy who is married, faces accusations of intimidation and harassment from Alias B, a 26-year-old teacher. The allegations stemmed from her claims that Alias A threatened to disseminate their intimate recordings after communication between them ceased while he was stationed on an island in Palawan.

Alias B informed the NBI on March 26 that Alias A’s repeated threats and coercive behavior compelled her to complain. These threats reportedly began in July 2023 and persisted throughout the current year.

The victim accused the suspect of threatening to distribute her nude photos and their sex videos to her colleagues, friends, and family. During their Messenger conversations, he allegedly verbally abused Alias B and threatened her whenever she failed to reply to messages or answer calls.

“Tinatakot daw ang teacher nitong navy na ikakalat ang mga sex videos nila dahil hindi niya ito kinokontak at di rin niya sinasagot ang mga tawag nito,” a NBI personnel who declined to be named told Palawan News.

Yesterday, April 8, the suspect arrived after several months of being away on assignment. The victim agreed to meet him at No Tel, where the entrapment operation took place.

The two reportedly met through Facebook in January 2023, where their relationship began.

In his defense, the NBI said the suspect claimed that he deeply loved the woman and allegedly admitted to using threats, but denied spreading her nude photos or sex videos.

The NBI stated that the navy personnel is facing charges under Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, for causing stress and anxiety to the teacher.