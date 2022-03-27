A crew member of the Filipino fishing vessel (FFV) DR San Jose from Oriental Mindoro, who needed immediate medical attention after experiencing lower abdominal pains, was assisted by Philippine Navy (PN) personnel deployed in Pag-asa Island on Monday, March 21.

In a report from Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST), the fishing vessel sent a radio message to Naval Station Emilio Liwanag (NSEL), informing the station of their intention to proceed to the Pag-asa Island sheltered port, to seek medical assistance for their crew member, identified as Alfrich Blorecia, 18, a resident of Baco, Oriental Mindoro.

Upon their arrival at the sheltered port, Blorecia was immediately brought to the station’s medical room where a resident nurse and midwife conducted an initial checkup and treatment on the patient. The initial diagnosis of Blorecia revealed possible appendicitis.

NAVFORWEST then coordinated with MAMSAR Constructions and Industrial Corporation for the transport of Blorecia to Puerto Princesa City aboard the company’s chartered flight on March 23, and he was immediately brought to Ospital ng Palawan for further medical attention.