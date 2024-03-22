Two persons were hurt in a vehicular accident at kilometer 19 of the North National Highway in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City at around 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 21.

The two individuals fell off a ravine of the national highway when the motorcycle they were aboard skidded off a slippery area of the road.

At the time of the incident, personnel of Naval Forces West (Navforwest) who were on their way to their headquarters in Brgy. Macarascas were flagged down by civilians who witnessed the incident and immediately extended assistance to responding rescue personnel.

The victims were then pulled out of the ravine and brought to a hospital by the Kilos Agad Action Center.