A Philippine Navy patrol craft rescued a fisherman on Friday after his motorized banca capsized near Buliluyan Port, Bataraza, overloaded with heavy water containers.

The Naval Forces West (NFW) reported on Saturday that BRP Heracleo Alano (PC376) rescued Ebnu Muntong on the morning of January 19, pulling him out of the water using ropes and a floating device.

“The timely intervention led to the rescue of the fisherman and the recovery of his motorized banca that capsized due to unbalanced containers of water loaded onboard,” the NFW stated.

The crew of the patrol craft provided Muntong with aid, food, and dry clothing.

His motorized banca was also secured and towed, ensuring there were no further navigation hazards in the area.