Philippine Navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna recently held a medical mission to Pag-Asa Island in the West Philippine Sea to provide support to residents and uniformed personnel stationed there.

The navy vessel sailed to Pag-asa and provided medical services to over 300 individuals on 9 July to address their healthcare needs, including free medical check-ups, prescriptions, and the distribution of essential medical supplies.

Additionally, the mission brought joy and excitement to the community by organizing parlor games and generously distributing goodies to children, said Western Command (WesCom) spokesperson Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma on Wednesday.

“Our team from the Philippine Marine troopers went the extra mile by offering free haircuts to adults and children, providing a refreshing experience for the island’s residents,” he said.

In order to ensure the success of the mission, health personnel and employees from the Kalayaan municipality provided their support and additional manpower.

Coloma said the collaborative effort demonstrated the commitment of both BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) and the local health center to address the healthcare needs of the island’s population effectively.

The medical mission to Pag-Asa Island not only underscored FF151’s proactive role in safeguarding the country’s farthest territories in the West Philippine Sea, Coloma said, but also highlighted the support provided by WESCOM.

He said that by extending its services beyond maritime patrols, FF151 exemplified the Philippines’ dedication to both territorial defense and the utmost care for its people living in even the most remote regions of the country.

Meanwhile, Capt. Maria Santos, commander of the navy vessel, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Pag-Asa Island.

“Our mission goes beyond securing our territorial waters. It is our duty to ensure the well-being of our fellow Filipinos, especially those living in the farthest reaches of our nation. We are proud to bring vital medical assistance and much-needed joy to the people of Pag-Asa Island,” she said.