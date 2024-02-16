The Philippine Navy has escalated its presence in the contentious West Philippine Sea by deploying an additional warship in Palawan, a move that the Armed Forces of the Philippines says underscores its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial waters amidst growing regional tensions.

Upon concluding a thorough series of repairs, maintenance work, and enhancements, the BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS 35) embarked on its mission, dispatched by the Philippine Fleet’s Offshore Combat Force (OCF) from Captain Salvo Pier at Naval Base Heracleo Alano, last Tuesday, February 13.

At the departure ceremony, Commodore Edward Ike de Sagon, commander of the OCF, emphasized that deploying an additional naval vessel to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) highlights the fleet’s essential role in keeping its ships and crew operationally ready.

This effort, he explained, is key to accomplishing the Navy’s objective of supplying naval units to various AFP Unified Commands for maritime patrols, internal security tasks, and logistical support missions within their designated zones of control.

“As BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS35) sets sail for Naval Forces West, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of our nation. She represents our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our maritime domain and protecting the interests of our people. Her presence will serve as a reminder to all who would dare challenge our sovereignty that we stand ready and vigilant,” de Sagon remarked.

BRP Emilio Jacinto, which arrived in Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday, has bolstered the fleet of Philippine Navy vessels under the jurisdiction of the Western Command (Wescom), which conducts maritime security patrol operations in the WPS. It is currently stationed at Naval Forces West (Navforwest) in Ulugan Bay.

Wescom spokesperson, Captain Ariel Joseph Coloma, said that Navforwest is merely awaiting orders for the vessel’s deployment to conduct maritime patrol operations in the WPS.

The BRP Emilio Jacinto is the lead ship of the three Jacinto-class patrol vessels of the Philippine Navy and is considered one of its most modern surface combatants, next to the larger Gregorio Del Pilar-class patrol vessels. The three ships of the Jacinto class were former Peacock-class vessels of the Royal Navy and were acquired by the Navy in 1997.

The vessels have a capacity of 712 gross tonnage and a speed of up to 25 knots.