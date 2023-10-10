Western Command has added another floating asset to its command and control operation with the recent deployment of BRP Davao del Sur (LD 602), one of the biggest Philippine Navy vessels in its joint operations area.

BRP Davao del Sur is a multi-role-capable vessel that can conduct different missions but will focus mainly on territorial maritime patrol operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Commander Marco Sandalo, the ship’s commanding officer, said.

The vessel arrived in Puerto Princesa City last Friday, October 6, from Subic, Zambales.

“We can conduct various missions, for example yung humanitarian and disaster response and sealift capability. Right now, we are loading the food packs from the PDRRMO (Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) and we will bring them to Culion Island, which will be prepositioned there. For civilian transport We can coordinate with Wescom if needed for humanitarian purposes. Marami na rin kaming naisakay na civilians, especially during times of calamities and disasters,” Sandalo told the media in an interview during a shipboard tour on Monday.

“[But], of course, we are here to intensify our naval presence here in Wescom’s joint operations area, particularly to maintain our presence in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wescom spokesperson Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma said BRP Davao del Sur is a big addition to the fleet under the command’s control.

Nonetheless, he expressed that despite the inclusion of another vessel, Wescom still requires further resources, given the extensive area it oversees in the West Philippine Sea.

He also pointed out that despite their limited resources, Wescom remains steadfast in fulfilling its duty to safeguard the nation’s territories in the western frontier.

He said Wescom has around 10 naval vessels under its control right now that are used to support sealift operations and shuttle service to Pag-asa island and to conduct maritime and sovereignty patrol operations in its JOA.

“We need more vessels, we need more law enforcement platforms kasi napakalawak ng ating teritoryo – 7,000 square nautical miles of sea ang kailangang i-cover ng ating mga barko,” Coloma said.

“But our troops are always there, come hell or high water; we are maximizing all our resources; we are mustering all the strength of our troops in the AFP that are here in our JOA to guard our territory and protect our sovereignty and our sovereign rights,” he added.