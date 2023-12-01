Troops stationed in Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea, who have been facing China’s aggressive stance and provocations, received an early Christmas visit from Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the flag officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy, on Wednesday.

Adaci made visits to troops stationed in various Philippine-controlled territories within the disputed waters, delivering early Christmas presents to them.

Adaci, accompanied by Naval Forces West (Navforwest) Commander Commodore Alan Javier, embarked on a special journey to visit fleet-marine personnel stationed on Pag-asa and Kota Islands.

The visit served as the inaugural event in a series of festive activities, all designed to infuse the remote island stations with the joyful spirit of the Christmas Season.

Beyond the festivities, the primary objective was to bolster the troops’ morale and lift their spirits, underscoring the Navy’s unwavering dedication to supporting its personnel, particularly during the holiday season.

The trip held a twofold significance: first, it represented a gesture intended to bring joy to the navy personnel stationed in these remote areas, who face difficult conditions; and second, it underlines the Navy’s unwavering dedication to its troops, highlighting the value of unity and solidarity in confronting challenges, particularly during this festive season.

His visit was highlighted by a raffle draw, which added an element of interest to the celebration, and symbolic gift-giving to demonstrate the Navy’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of its personnel in far-flung stations, emphasizing the spirit of gift-giving and unity during the festive season.

Adaci also facilitated the blessing of the newly-built typhoon resilient Admin and Research Facility in Kota Island that will serve as shelter of the personnel and equipment.

In his message, he expressed gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice of the navy personnel serving in those remote island stations.

“We recognize your sacrifices in these islands and it is for these reasons that we chose your place as one of the places to visit during the Christmas Season to show our appreciation and our commitment to support our soldiers in the West Philippine Sea,” Adaci said.

In response to his visit, the troops rendered presentations as entertainment in line with the holiday season, providing a welcome break from the daily routines of the navy personnel and expressed commitment to continue their mission, conveying their dedication and resolve to uphold the nation’s sovereignty in those Philippine-held features.

The visit culminated in a traditional Boodle Fight symbolizing solidarity and camaraderie and fostering a strong bond among the troops who are serving in those challenging environments.