Naval Special Operations Unit (NAVSOU) secured first place in the annual Scoop Basura competition held on Saturday, July 15, as a part of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” program.

The unit managed to gather a total of 213.9 kilograms of trash, establishing themselves as the clear winners among other participating uniformed personnel and government agencies such as the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), and Bantay Dagat.

During the competition, each group, comprising 10 members, embarked on a two-hour mission to collect and sort through the submerged trash in the waters surrounding Puerto Princesa Baywalk.

The collected waste was meticulously sorted into various categories, including residual waste, recyclable waste, industrial waste, and biodegradable waste.