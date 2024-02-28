Generators, laptops, water filtration systems, office and school supplies, medicines, and food items were donated by a team led by the Naval Reserve Command (Navrescom) and including stakeholders from Manila during a humanitarian mission to Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan municipality, in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

The initiative last Sunday, February 25, was aimed at bolstering the local community and military personnel on the island, which is under the Kalayaan municipality’s jurisdiction.

The collaborative effort brought together the Naval Forces Reserve (NRC) in the National Capital Region (NCR), Junior Chamber International (JCI)-Manila, Cebuana Lhuillier, and the 1st AFP Affiliated Medical Reserve Center (1AFPARMC), under the guidance of Major General Joseph Ferrous Cuison and headed by Captain Norman Biola.

The mission extended its support to the Health Center Municipality of Kalayaan, Pag-asa Elementary School, Naval Station Emilio Liwanag (NSEL), and Joint Task Unit (JTU) Pag-asa.

In addition, the team provided generators to Panata and Patag Stations, two of the Philippine-held territories in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Western Command (Wescom) ensured the mission’s logistics and security, with Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos acknowledging the unified efforts to protect Philippine sovereignty in the WPS.

Wescom said the mission not only addressed the needs but also paved the way for exploring development opportunities in Kalayaan, reflecting a deep commitment to the sustainable development of Pag-asa Island and other Philippine territories in the WPS.