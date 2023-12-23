The Naval Forces West (Navforwest) conducted a week-long rotation and reprovision operation from December 11-18, delivering Christmas packages to military personnel assigned to different detachments in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), as well as to the community on Pag-asa Island.

The mission, executed by Philippine Navy ships BRP Antonio Luna (FF 150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS 15), also served as a morale booster for the troops by spreading holiday cheer and camaraderie while conducting maritime and sovereignty patrol activities in the WPS.

The Christmas goodies were gathered by the Atin Ito Coalition, a group comprising the National Youth Movement for the WPS, Rise Against Hunger, the Las Piñas Horton Eagles Club, and Palawan-based financial institutions PAFCPIC, ACDI, AMSWLAI, and PNSLAI. These organizations committed to giving back to the troops and community in Kalayaan town.

The Coalition was created in October to raise awareness of the country’s territorial rights in the WPS. On December 10, the group embarked on a journey to the West Philippine Sea, dubbed the ‘Christmas Convoy,’ to personally deliver goods to the troops.

However, the group had to turn around and abort their mission after encountering vessels from the People’s Liberation Army Navy and the China Coast Guard halfway through the voyage. Another vessel carrying the supplies was able to complete the mission and arrived at Lawak Island the following day.

Despite the challenges, the activity was still viewed by the organizers as a success, and the group was hailed for reinforcing their steadfast support of the nation’s legitimate territorial claim in the region.

Navforwest commander Commodore Alan Javier expressed gratitude to the sponsors, organizations, and stakeholders who supported the initiative.

“The success of this project is a testament to the power of collective goodwill and the impact that a united community can have on the lives of those community and troops that are in the far-flung area of the country,” Javier said in a statement released by Navforwest.

Meanwhile, ROTC cadets from University of the Philippines Dikiman campus, National Service Training Program also sent some 600 boxes of care packages to Western Command intended for troops their families, and residents of Kalayaan.

The care packages consist of an assortment of food items, toiletries, medical supplies as well as school supplies for children and students of Kalayaan the country’s remotest island municipality in its western border.

The UP Diliman NSTP ROTC unit also conducted a blood letting activity as part of the care package initiative dubbed as “Courage in Our Veins: Blood Donation Drive and West Philippine Sea (WPS) Project” in partnership with the UP Vanguard Incorporated (UPVI) – Makati Chapter, UP Vanguard Fraternity, UP-MMDA-Vanguard (UPMV) K9 Corps, UPVI Gun Club, and UP Cadet Alumni Organization (UPCAO).

UPCAO founder Maria Christina Cecelia Hernandez together with Renold Verano of UPVI-Makati Chapter personally delivered the packages to Wescom.

Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos likewise thanked the donors saying Courage in Our Veins project exemplifies UP’s commitment to serving and protecting the nation, reinforcing its support for WESCOM’s mission in WPS.

“Our dedicated patriots and defenders in the western frontier extend their heartfelt appreciation to the different support organizations and cause-oriented groups of UP,” Carlos said.

“Your support uplifts our soldiers’ morale and provides invaluable assistance to their families who are left behind,” he added.

The packages were sent to Navforwest and will be transported to their intended recipients on another resupply mission.