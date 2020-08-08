Navarro tapped to head El Nido’s new hospital facility

Dra. Navarro said she was given a “special assignment” by Governor Jose Alvarez to manage the 17-bed medical facility as an integral component of the province’s plan to re-open the town for tourism.

Provincial health officer Dra. Mary Ann Navarro is being reassigned to El Nido to head the town’s upcoming first hospital facility.

Dra. Navarro said she was given a “special assignment” by Governor Jose Alvarez to manage the 17-bed medical facility as an integral component of the province’s plan to re-open the town for tourism.

“May special assignment na ibinigay si Gob sa atin, matagal na walang hospital ang El Nido at bilang paghahanda sa pagbukas ng turismo na rin,” Navarro said during the Alerto Palaweño press briefing on Thursday.

The new community and tourism health facility in El Nido which is set to inaugurate on August 28.

“Kumpleto na rin ang mga staff at may mga doctors tayo doon, equipment. August 28 ang planong inauguration,” Navarro said.

“Isa ito sa mga napag-usapan last month with DOT secretary na kailangan may ospital doon kasi paano kung may emergency, tourism and community hospital ito,” she added.

She said that the 17-bed facility has extended services and will be upgraded with a laboratory in 2022.

“May extended services na agad, year 2022 ay plano ma upgrade. 17-bed capacity ito, kaya na ‘yon for the start pero kaya po yon ng 50 beds,” Navarro said.

Navarro will be replaced by Dra. Faye Erika Labrador, who previously served as a Roxas Medicare chief of hospital from 2014 to 2020.

“Actually lahat naman ng programs ng PHO ay tuloy-tuloy pa rin yon, promote at develop. Lahat po ng nasimulan in her leadership ay tuloy-tuloy also the primary health care ay mailunsad efficiently, we also ensure primary health facility with secondary health services,” Labrador said.

Currently, Palawan has 10 operating hospitals including San Vicente which inaugurated its facility on July 28.

Additional hospitals are also planned to be put up in Araceli-Dumaran, Cuyo and Coron.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.