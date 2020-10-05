Naval patrol boat rescues wounded fisher in WPS

According to a report of the Naval Forces West (NFW), the fisherman identified as Glenn Dineneng,30, who originated from Bataan province fell from the boat and was wounded in the head by a propeller.

The Philippine Navy’s BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) rescued on Sunday a Filipino fisherman who figured in an accident while fishing near Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

According to a report of the Naval Forces West (NFW), the fisherman identified as Glenn Dineneng,30, who originated from Bataan province fell from the boat and was wounded in the head by a propeller.

After receiving first aid, his companions managed to send a distress signal that was picked up by the Littoral Monitoring Station (LMS) Ayungin at BRP Sierra Madre (LS57), manned by Philippine Navy personnel, which passed the message to NFW Operations Center (NFOC) at Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City.

Philippine Navy assisted the motor banca and towed it to Ulugan Bay. The patient was immediately transported the patient to the Ospital ng Palawan for further medical attention.

“The Naval Forces West is ready to respond in any given emergency situation. As the defenders of the western frontier, the NFW is also entrusted to ensure the safety and security of the Filipino fishermen in the area,” NFW stated.

