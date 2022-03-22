The Naval Forces West (NFW) in Palawan welcomed its new commander in a ceremony presided by by Philippine Navy (PN) FLag Officer In Command Vice Adm. Adeluis Bordado on Monday at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon.

Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor formally handed over the command of NFW to Cpt. Alan Javier after leading it for more than a year.

Miraflor will assume his new position as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Deputy Chief of Staff for Education, Training, and Doctrine (J8) at the AFP General Headquarters.

Col. Gerald Naldoza, CUCS WESCOM, awards the distinguished service medal to Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor. Assisting him is Mrs. Amaya Miraflor. (Photo from Naval Forces West)

The Western Command (WESCOM) and the Philippine Navy awarded him a distinguished service medal and military merit medal (interim) pending the issuance of distinguished service cross, respectively.

Javier, on the other hand, served as the deputy commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) for over two years before becoming the 39th commander of the NFW, the home of the “Defenders of the Western Frontier.”

He reaffirmed his resolve to continue conducting Naval and Maritime Operations in support of the Western Command’s campaign plan, as well as to effectively and efficiently implement the Philippine Navy’s established standards and policies.

In his speech Bordado said, “Cpt. Javier’s leadership skills, experiences in his last posts, and his maturity as a navy officer contribute to why he will sit as the 39th Commander, Naval Forces West today. I know that he has what it takes to lead this challenging Area of Responsibilities (AOR)”.