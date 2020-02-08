Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Naval Forces West, Coast Guard District Palawan conduct ‘Staff to Staff Talks’ on maritime patrol

Commodore Renato David, commander of the NFW, co-chaired the activity opposite Capt. Allan Corpuz, commander of the CGDP.

In line with its thrust to strengthen inter-agency engagements on matters related to maritime security, the Naval Forces West (NFW) and the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDP) held Friday “Staff to Staff Talks” at the latter’s headquarters in the port area.

The activity discussed among others the maritime patrol synchronization, information sharing, and Philippine Navy-Philippine Coast Guard (PN-PCG) relationship.

It aims to strengthen partnerships and camaraderie between the two commands and to collaborate, enhance the synchronization patrols, develop a scheme of information sharing and conduct multi-agency patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

 

