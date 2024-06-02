National security concerns are increasingly influencing trade and investment decisions across countries, overshadowing purely economic or commercial factors, according to a cybersecurity and critical technologies expert.

This signifies that nations are placing higher importance on national security considerations over solely economic or commercial factors when formulating trade and investment strategies, said Mark Bryan Manantan, director of Cybersecurity and Critical Technologies at the Pacific Forum in Hawaii.

National security, he explained, along with the rise of mini-lateralism, or “smaller alliances,” and technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), have become essential considerations for countries in negotiating trade and investment agreements, with concerns about job displacement emphasizing the importance of adeptly navigating the challenges posed by the digital economy.

“We’ve seen this on the part of the United States, to up the ante on expert control, on technology controls. We see this very much in the news recently with the potential ban of TikTok in the United States, and the potential retaliation measures that China can undertake under its expert control,” Manantan told Philippine journalists participating in the three-week Friends, Partners, and Allies Program (FPAP) in May.

He believes the advent of mini-lateralism is a response to perceived failures in regional security architecture and the effectiveness of organizations like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in maintaining peace and stability in the region, such as the South China Sea disputes, delays in implementing a code of conduct, the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, and unmet promises of people-centric economic development across the region.

In Manantan’s perspective, the evolution from the Trilateral Security Dialogue to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue represents a significant shift in regional security dynamics. The Trilateral Security Dialogue, initiated by the United States, Australia, and Japan in 2002, was a decisive action in fostering closer security cooperation among these key Indo-Pacific nations.

However, the subsequent transformation into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, with the inclusion of India, reflects a broader recognition of the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and the need for a more comprehensive and inclusive security framework.

This development, he said, underlines the growing geopolitical significance of the Indo-Pacific and the collective efforts of these nations to address shared security challenges in the region.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen this mini-laterals driven by geopolitical and geostrategic interests diving more into technological groupings,” he added, citing Opus Pillar 2, that dives into cybersecurity and AI.

Opus Pillar 2 was established to enhance defense capabilities and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the security partnership among Australia, United Kingdom, and the U.S. (AUKUS).

Manantan indicated that this trend could make the Philippines, along with other Southeast Asian countries, attractive destinations for the global supply chain. This was evident, he said, during the recent visit of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimundo to Manila, where she led an investment delegation focused on enhancing the Philippines’ semiconductor industry capabilities.

Despite these potentials, Manantan raised concerns about infrastructure, particularly energy supply. He pointed out that the U.S.-Philippine-Japan Trilateral Summit’s civil nuclear energy collaboration would require addressing capacity, technical know-how, and investment issues.

Cyberattacks targeting the Philippines’ supply chain and manufacturing industry pose a threat to its economic security and technological advancement. Manantan also warned that the rise of AI could lead to job displacement, especially in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, a concern already noted in India.

Preparing the next generation of professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to digital transformation is crucial for the country’s future, he stressed.

“For economic security, I think there is great promise and prospect for the Philippines to capitalize on becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub, close to Vietnam and Indonesia,” Manantan stated. “However, infrastructure, particularly energy supply, remains a significant concern.”