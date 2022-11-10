A historical marker for the Caseledan Fort built in Linapacan by the Spaniards during their colonial rule, was unveiled recently by the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) and the local government to reflect the importance of the fortress.

The tourism office in Linapacan, northern Palawan, said the historical marker was unveiled on November 8 in Sitio Caseledan, Barangay Maroyogroyog, to visually educate the public about significant places and events in local and national history.

The fort relic dates back to the time of Spanish rule (1521-1898) when it was used to defend against Moro attacks.

The Caseledan Fort historical marker, according to Maria Lita Rodriguez, the chief of tourism for Linapacan, shows that their town had an important role in Philippine history.

The recognition would make Caseledan Fort a “point of interest” for travelers, academics, and historians, she said, adding that it would also help their tourism industry.

“Lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat sa mga nagtulong-tulong para maging matagumpay ang historic event na ito sa ating bayan, lalong-lalo na sa National Museum of the Philippines, bilang isang bahagi na ang Caseledan Spanish Fort sa national treasure ng bansa,” Rodriguez said.

(We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic event in our community, especially the National Museum of the Philippines for designating Caseledan Spanish Fort as a national treasure.)

Mayor Emil Neri of Linapacan is glad that the fortress located about 13.5 kilometers west of the town center has helped to cement Linapacan’s place in the country’s history.

He said the fort, which the NMP said formerly housed the garrison and Augustinian Recollect Friars, as well as the natives’ homes during the Moros invasion of 1700, will be a reminder of how important Linapacan is historically.

“Ito ay upang magpaalala na naging bahagi ng Caseledan Fort sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas sa ilalim ng mga Kastila (This will serve as a reminder of Caseledan Fort’s role in the history of the Philippines under Spanish rule),” Neri said.

The fort was constructed between 1683-1690 through the then-leadership of Fray. Juan de San Severo.

In 1738, governor general Fernando Valdez Tamon mentioned it in an article. He stated that the fort is irregular in shape, with a church built in the center. Caseledan is also known as the “Prison of Linapacan.”

