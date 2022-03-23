The National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Association of Regional Directors and Operations Managers of the Philippines, Inc. (ARDOMA) has allocated P386,000 for Palawan, with 90% of the funds going to 25 Odette-affected Irrigators Associations (IAs).

The Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) started to distribute P317,000 in March to 22 IAs in the towns of Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, and Dumaran. The remaining P30,400 was allocated to IAs in Aborlan and Puerto Princesa for distribution beginning April.

The 10 percent of the budget amounting to P38,600 will go to two affected PIMO employees after typhoon Odette hit the province in December 2021.

Irrigators Associations in Taytay and Dumaran towns receive ARDOMA cash assistance to help their recovery after typhoon Odette. (Photo courtesy of National Irrigation Administration Palawan IMO)

“Typhoon Odette, one of the strongest storms on record, barreled in Palawan in December 2021. It destroyed lives, homes, and almost 2,000 hectares of crops in the northern parts of the province, leaving farmers struggling to rebuild and regain their crops,” said NIA.

The cash subsidies are calculated based on the reported irrigated area affected by the typhoon, with the IA Board of Directors determining the conditions where members will benefit from the assistance.

The cash assistance will support farmers in rebuilding livelihoods and replanting crops damaged by Odette, NIA added.

The distribution is administered by Regional Manager Engr. William P. Ragodon and PIMO Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr, Institutional Development Unit (IDU) Sr. Institutional Development Officer (IDO) Glenda G. Buenavista, and staff.

The IAs that already received assistance were the Samahang Manunubig ng RAE Sadoval Roxas, Cavisco Farmers IA, Samahang Manunubig ng Ibangan Bantoto Farmers, Abaroan, Roxas Palawan, Abasan IA, Sabuata IA, Mauranen IA, Minara IA, Arutayan Farmers IA, Little Caramay Caybanaba IA, and Bontering Tumarbong IA in Roxas, Matamis Kinabuyukan IA, Landing IA, and Kemdeng Linabongan IA in San Vicente, Ilian I Farmers IA, Tanatanaen Farmers IA, and Layok Farmers IA in Dumaran and Calawag Farmers IA, Talog IA, Libertad Taytay Palawan IA, Abongan Modern Harvest Farmers IA, and United Northern Palawan Rice Granary Farmers IA in Taytay, Palawan.