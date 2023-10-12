The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) kicked off the Kadiwa program in El Nido, Palawan, on Wednesday, October 11.

The program is in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s aim to ensure not only the delivery of a sufficient and affordable food supply to Filipinos but also to improve the livelihoods of farmers through various means to increase their income.

NIA Officer-in-Charge Deputy Administrator for Engineering and Operations Sector Josephine Salazar explained the objectives of the KADIWA program and how it can benefit both farmers and consumers.

“Tayo po sa NIA ay sumusuporta sa lahat ng programang makapagpapaangat ng pamumuhay ng ating mga magsasaka. Kabilang na po dito ang programang KADIWA. Sa programa na ito, hindi lamang ang mga kapartner nating mga magsasaka ang makikinabang kundi pati na rin ang mga mamimili o ang pamayanan. Makaka-avail tayo ng mas mura at diretso mula sa mga ani nila (magsasaka), kaya makatitiyak tayo na sariwa ang mga ito,” she said.

The launch was also attended by NIA Acting Regional Manager Ronilio Cervantes, Engineering and Operations Division Manager Lowell Lozano, Palawan IMO Division Manager Armando Flores, Occidental Mindoro IMO Division Manager Raymundo Calusin, and NIA Region III Administrative and Finance Division Manager Rochelle Cervantes.