National ID system registration in MIMAROPA set back due to COVID-19

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has set back its planned registration of poor households in MIMAROPA for next year, as part of the implementation of the National ID system, citing difficulties in mobilization of personnel due to the current pandemic.

PSA outlet supervisor Romelita Hernandez said that due to transportation constraints, the registration process in MIMAROPA will be moved in 2021.

“Nag-start talaga ng July for the recruitment. Supposed to be November 12, iyon na yong pre-registration kaya lang nagkaroon uli ng adjustment para rito. Ang MIMAROPA ay hindi na siya kasama, dahil sa mobilization,” she said.

The PSA was supposed to start an inventory of low income households during the present quarter.

“For the last quarter, priority natin ‘yong mga low income na household, iyon na muna ang ililista. Medyo nagkaproblema dahil yong mobilization ay mahirap pa,” she said.

The priority population to be registered under Philippine Identification System Act (PhilSys) in 2020 last quarter registration are those who belong in low income households. Hernandez said they are targeting around 62,010 heads in Palawan.

Also excluded from the registration during the last quarter are Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), region IX- Zamboanga Peninsula, region X- Northern Mindanao and region XII- SOCCSKSARGEN.

