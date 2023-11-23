Over a thousand delegates from various regions across the Philippines convened on Wednesday, November 22, for the 11th National Tripartite Conference for Cooperative Development.

Themed “CDA-CDO Strategic Partnership: The Key to Sustaining a Resilient Philippine Cooperative Movement,” the conference is a collaborative effort organized by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), Liga ng mga Cooperative Development Officers sa Pilipinas (LCDOP), and the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) of the Palawan Provincial Government.

The activity eyes to establish deeper connections among stakeholders to formulate actions for the advancement of cooperatives in the country.

Palawan Governor Dennis M. Socrates emphasized this goal in his message, delivered by Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa.

“The power of our movement lies in our ability to collaborate, to leverage strategic partnerships, and to embrace innovation. Through this conference, we aim to harness these principles to elevate the position of our cooperatives towards success,” he said.

Solidarity messages were also delivered by CDA Assistant Secretary Vergel Hilario, Board Member Nieves Rosento of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Palawan Committee on Cooperative, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron represented by City Councilor Henry Gadiano, and other distinguished figures, including representatives from Palawan Cooperative Union and Congressman Felimon Espares of COOP NATTCO Partylist.

Local chief executives, members of the Sanggunian, local cooperative development officers, LGU officials, and representatives from various cooperatives attended this national conference.