NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided new images of Uranus, offering insights into the planet’s atmosphere and rings.

These images show Uranus’s rings, moons, and atmospheric features, including a polar cap, in greater detail compared to earlier two-color images.

The space agency said in a press statement on December 18 that the telescope has captured Uranus’s inner and outer rings, including the Zeta ring. It has also imaged several of the planet’s 27 moons. The infrared capabilities of the telescope have allowed for a more dynamic view of Uranus, different from the images taken by Voyager 2 in the 1980s.

“With its exquisite sensitivity, Webb captured Uranus’ dim inner and outer rings, including the elusive Zeta ring – the extremely faint and diffuse ring closest to the planet. It also imaged many of the planet’s 27 known moons, even seeing some small moons within the rings,” NASA said.

A significant feature identified by the telescope is the north polar cloud cap of Uranus. The new images provide a clearer view of this feature, including a bright inner cap and a dark lane at the bottom. The telescope has also detected storms near the southern border of the polar cap.

The observations suggest that the number and location of these storms may be influenced by both seasonal changes and atmospheric conditions.

As Uranus approaches its next solstice in 2028, NASA said scientists are interested in observing changes in these features to understand the effects of seasonal and meteorological factors on the planet.

Uranus has an axial tilt of about 98 degrees, leading to extreme seasonal variations. This tilt results in prolonged periods of light and darkness over each pole. Webb’s infrared technology has provided clearer images of these aspects of Uranus.

The data from Webb’s observations are expected to aid in future missions to Uranus and the study of exoplanets. Uranus’s similarity to nearly 2,000 exoplanets discovered in recent decades makes it a valuable subject for understanding planetary formation and meteorology.