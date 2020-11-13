NASA space launch offers live view this Saturday

Are you a big fan of all things outer space? Want to watch the first-ever commercial launch of the Crew-1 Mission happening this Saturday (November 14)?
Well, you can be part of this landmark in human history and observe social distancing without ever having to travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA!
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), together with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and private technology company SpaceX are launching four astronauts into the International Space Station. USA’s Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi will be flying in the first operational mission on US grounds since 2011.
Space enthusiasts can watch the live launch on www.nasa.gov/live or other NASA official social media accounts, which will begin at 8:30P.M. (local time). You can even join as a virtual passenger of Crew Dragon Resilience by filling out and downloading this form at https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/boarding-pass.pdf.
Have more people join you by hosting a Watch Party on Facebook and use the hashtag #LaunchAmerica.
