NASA space launch offers live view this Saturday

A sample of the boarding pass on Crew Dragon Resilience. You can edit the contents and share photos on social media. Image from NASA

Well, you can be part of this landmark in human history and observe social distancing without ever having to travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), together with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and private technology company SpaceX are launching four astronauts into the International Space Station. USA’s Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi will be flying in the first operational mission on US grounds since 2011.

Space enthusiasts can watch the live launch on www.nasa.gov/live or other NASA official social media accounts, which will begin at 8:30P.M. (local time). You can even join as a virtual passenger of Crew Dragon Resilience by filling out and downloading this form at https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/boarding-pass.pdf.

Have more people join you by hosting a Watch Party on Facebook and use the hashtag #LaunchAmerica. Here are the official social media accounts of NASA, SpaceX, and JAXA to follow:

NASA

Twitter: @NASA

Facebook: @NASA

Instagram: @NASA

Commercial Crew Program

Twitter: @Commercial_Crew

Instagram: @NASACommercialCrew

SpaceX

Twitter: @SpaceX

Facebook: @SpaceX

JAXA

Twitter: @JAXA_en

Facebook: @JAXA

Instagram: @JAXAjp