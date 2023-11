Local authorities apprehended Alias Oyo, a 27-year-old farmer considered the town’s most wanted, during an operation in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, on Friday, November 24.

He was arrested by personnel from the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) based on a warrant issued by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of RTC Branch 13, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect is facing charges of statutory rape and sexual assault and is currently in the custody of Narra MPS, awaiting disposition.