A 40-foot-tall community Christmas tree made of recycled materials is expected to be lit tonight, December 5, to kick off the holiday season in the southern town of Narra.

Engr. Nerissa Joy Magada says that the park around the municipal grounds will also have lights like those on the community Christmas tree from last year.

“Ang giant Christmas tree made of garland, capiz, Christmas lights, capiz parol, net fabric, ayan na po final look nya my touch of Christmas balls and poinsettias din po yan,” Magada said.

“Yung ibang christmas lights na inilagay sa around ng parkway and papunta sa Catholic church na mga puno ay galing po sa giant Christmas tree last year,” she added.

There will also be a fireworks show to mark the start of the nightly events.

Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao is expected to deliver his Christmas message in the program.

