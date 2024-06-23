Narra claimed the championship title in the 3rd Palawan Junior Rescue Olympics held at the PDRRMO Headquarters in Barangay Irawan from June 20 to 21, organized by the Palawan DRRM Auxiliary in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Participants from municipalities including Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Rizal, San Vicente, and Sofronio Española showcased their skills in various emergency response scenarios.

Narra Jr. Rescue Auxiliary emerged as the overall champion, securing the top spot and a prize of P30,000.00. Rizal Junior Rescue Auxiliary earned the 1st Runner Up position with a cash award of P20,000, while Sofronio Española Eco Warriors claimed the 2nd Runner Up title and received P15,000. Other municipalities were also recognized with consolation prizes of P10,000 each.

The event also featured special awards honoring exceptional performances in categories such as Best in Relay, Best in Uniform, Best in Basic Life Support (BLS), Best in Bandaging, Best in Safety Assessment, Best in Home Emergency Assessment, Knot Tying, and Firefighting Station skills.

PDRRM Officer Jeremias Alili emphasized the importance of imparting life-saving knowledge early on.

“Masaya kami na nakikitang mayroon ng mga susunod sa aming mga yapak sa panahon na hindi na namin kayang gampanan ang aming mga tungkulin dahil sa kailangan nang magpahinga. Darating ang panahon na mas malalagpasan niyo pa ang aming mga ginagawa sa DRRM ngayon dahil nagsimula kayo sa batang edad. Mas marami kayong matututunan at mararanasan. Hangad ko lang na ang lahat ng inyong kaalaman ay hindi lamang mapunta sa ulo, kundi maging sa puso, dahil dito magsisimula ang hangarin ninyong makatulong,” he said

The Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024, themed “Rich Arts and Culture, Unique Customs and Traditions, Clash of Strength, Intelligence and Talent, Outstanding Palaweño Products,” continues to celebrate and showcase Palawan’s vibrant cultural heritage. The Junior Rescue Olympics not only highlights the skills of young Palaweños but also underscores the community’s dedication to readiness and safety during the festivities.